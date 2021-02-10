wrestling / News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Show Off Custom WWE Title Belt at Super Bowl LV Parade (Pics)
The Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their custom WWE Championship on display during their victory parade in Tampa, and photos are online. As reported on Sunday, Triple H sent a custom title as is tradition at this point to the team for their Super Bowl LV win. The title was on display at the Bucs’ victory parade that took place today.
You can see pics of Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with the title below, as well as posts by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H commenting on it:
Antoine Winfield Jr. before the Bucs' Super Bowl parade 👀
(via @JennaLaineESPN) pic.twitter.com/c8ylqq2C6l
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021
We're off! ⛵️
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021
That title looks good on you @AntoineWJr11! But watch out, @RobGronkowski can show up anytime to take it from you. He is a former @WWE 24/7 champ after all! Congratulations on winning #SBLV & being the first team to win in your own stadium – see you for #WM at @RJStadium! #GoBucs https://t.co/p3ChOdyLLL
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 10, 2021
Looks like @AntoineWJr11 has everything (and I mean everything!) to celebrate like a #SuperBowl champion!! Congrats again to the @Buccaneers, enjoy the title!
✌️🥃 https://t.co/aioh4HC2wO
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Brandi Rhodes On Her AEW Dynamite Promo With Jade Cargill, Why She Wanted It to Be Unscripted
- Matt Cardona’s WWE Deal Was Set to Expire Shortly After Being Released
- Nia Jax on ‘My Hole’ Line Trending on Social Media, Receives Offer From Bidet Company, More Superstars React to Spot
- Backstage Details On Wrestlers Who Were Pulled From Royal Rumble Match