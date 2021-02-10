wrestling / News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Show Off Custom WWE Title Belt at Super Bowl LV Parade (Pics)

February 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Title Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their custom WWE Championship on display during their victory parade in Tampa, and photos are online. As reported on Sunday, Triple H sent a custom title as is tradition at this point to the team for their Super Bowl LV win. The title was on display at the Bucs’ victory parade that took place today.

You can see pics of Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with the title below, as well as posts by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H commenting on it:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Super Bowl, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading