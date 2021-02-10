Tampa Bay Buccaneers Show Off Custom WWE Title Belt at Super Bowl LV Parade (Pics)

The Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their custom WWE Championship on display during their victory parade in Tampa, and photos are online. As reported on Sunday, Triple H sent a custom title as is tradition at this point to the team for their Super Bowl LV win. The title was on display at the Bucs’ victory parade that took place today.

You can see pics of Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. with the title below, as well as posts by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H commenting on it:

Antoine Winfield Jr. before the Bucs' Super Bowl parade 👀 (via @JennaLaineESPN) pic.twitter.com/c8ylqq2C6l — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

We're off! ⛵️ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2021

That title looks good on you @AntoineWJr11! But watch out, @RobGronkowski can show up anytime to take it from you. He is a former @WWE 24/7 champ after all! Congratulations on winning #SBLV & being the first team to win in your own stadium – see you for #WM at @RJStadium! #GoBucs https://t.co/p3ChOdyLLL — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 10, 2021