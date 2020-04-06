Tampa Bay Could End Up Hosting Wrestlemania 38 in 2022

Tampa Bay was unfortunately unable to host Wrestlemania 36 this year, as the Coronavirus pandemic shut things down all across the world. A new report by WrestleVotes suggests that Tampa could end up with the event after all, with Wrestlemania 38 in 2022. It notes that the city is still ‘eager’ to host and the ‘legwork’ is done.

Now that the weekend that “was to be” has passed, I can say that Tampa Bay will be in the running to host #Wrestlemania⁠ ⁠ 38 in 2022.

All the initial legwork is obviously done, with the city still very much eager to host the event. Might be a shoe in. Time will tell.

