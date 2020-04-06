wrestling / News

Tampa Bay Could End Up Hosting Wrestlemania 38 in 2022

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 35 Logo WWE WrestleMania 37

Tampa Bay was unfortunately unable to host Wrestlemania 36 this year, as the Coronavirus pandemic shut things down all across the world. A new report by WrestleVotes suggests that Tampa could end up with the event after all, with Wrestlemania 38 in 2022. It notes that the city is still ‘eager’ to host and the ‘legwork’ is done.

