Tampa Bay NFL Coach Says He May Go After Rob Gronkowski’s 24/7 Championship

Rob Gronkowski is back with in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he had better look out if he wants to keep his WWE 24/7 Championship. Speaking on NFL Live (per ESPN), Bucs coach Bruce Arians joked that he may end up trying to capture the championship from Gronkowski.

Arians said, “He better keep his head on a swivel. I might take it from him.”

Asked about that possibility on his Gronk’d UP podcast, Gronkowski said he’d be okay with that and added, “Imagine coming out of the meeting room, and I’m like, looking to my left in the hallway coming out of the tight end meeting room, looking to the right to make sure no one else is out of the meetings yet. I think I’m in the clear. I start walking down the hallway because the other players are in the meetings. And all of a sudden, Coach Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow, takes me out and pins me, and becomes the 24/7 champ. That would be legendary. That would be an honor to lose to him.”

Gronk is closing in on being man with the longest single 24/7 championship reign with 32 recognized days, just eight behind Riddick Moss’ 40 days.