wrestling / News
Tampa Government To Discuss Fate of Major Events This Week, Likely Including WrestleMania
The government of Tampa, Florida will reportedly be discussing the fate of some major events in the city over the novel coronavirus, likely including WrestleMania. Ryan Bass of CBS Tampa reported on Tuesday that Mayor Jane Castor and city officials will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of canceling or postponing “major” events in the city.
WWE said last week that they “remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.” That may well have changed as the pandemic continues to spread. And obviously if the city decides to cancel or postpone the PPV, WWE would be forced to comply.
.@CityofTampa and @JaneCastor will meet on Thursday to discuss canceling or postponing "major" events due to #Coronavirus. This weekend's River O'Green fest isn't likely to be canceled.
— Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) March 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Shayna Baszler Responds to Critic on Social Media: ‘You Aren’t Even the Best Cashier at Your Cruddy Job’
- Chris Jericho On Having to Tell Tony Khan the AEW Title Got Stolen, Being Told How Much The Title Cost and How They Dealt With It
- Ryback Says Part-Time Talent in WWE Doesn’t Get Drug Tested, Says It’s Shady That WWE Doesn’t Announce Violations When They Happen
- Jim Ross Discusses What Vince McMahon Says When People Question His Creative Decisions