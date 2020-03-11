Tampa Government To Discuss Fate of Major Events This Week, Likely Including WrestleMania

The government of Tampa, Florida will reportedly be discussing the fate of some major events in the city over the novel coronavirus, likely including WrestleMania. Ryan Bass of CBS Tampa reported on Tuesday that Mayor Jane Castor and city officials will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the possibility of canceling or postponing “major” events in the city.

WWE said last week that they “remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.” That may well have changed as the pandemic continues to spread. And obviously if the city decides to cancel or postpone the PPV, WWE would be forced to comply.