Tanga Loa’s NJPW Contract Is Up This Year

Fightful recently spoke with Tanga Loa who revealed that his contract with NJPW will be up this year. He had been on a one-year contract after previously not having one at all.

Loa said that NJPW has been good about staying in contact with him and noted that they would look at his status after the pandemic. Loa believes that’s not going to end any time soon, however. He performs like he doesn’t have a contract because he’s been released before, signed before and changed companies before.