Tanga Loa Gets Slight Name Change In WWE

May 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash France - Tanga Loa Tonga Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

Tanga Loa is now Tonga Loa in WWE, as seen on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Loa come down to the ring with The Bloodline, and the Smackdown graphic referred to him as ‘Tonga Loa.’

Fightful notes that WWE filed a trademark for both spellings.

