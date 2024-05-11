wrestling / News
Tanga Loa Gets Slight Name Change In WWE
May 10, 2024
Tanga Loa is now Tonga Loa in WWE, as seen on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Loa come down to the ring with The Bloodline, and the Smackdown graphic referred to him as ‘Tonga Loa.’
Fightful notes that WWE filed a trademark for both spellings.
Tanga Loa got renamed to "Tonga Loa"
It's going to take a while for me to get used to that#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ObQw5THCyO
— Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) May 11, 2024
