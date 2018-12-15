Tank Abbott Addresses His WCW Altercation With Rick Steiner, Claims He Didn’t Leave Steiner on the Floor Because He Didn’t Want to Get in Trouble

– Hannibal TV recently interviewed former UFC fighter and WCW talent Tank Abbott. He addressed his confrontation with Rick Steiner during a May 1999 edition of Thunder. Previously, Rick Steiner claimed the altercation was “real” and would’ve taken Abbott down if there was barricade between them. Below are some highlights.

Tank Abbott on his altercation with Rick Steiner and if it was real: “Rick might have liked to see things his way on that, but if the barrier wasn’t there, he’d probably still be laying there looking for help. It was real, but you know when things started happening, I didn’t want to get in trouble. So, I didn’t cross the line so to speak. And Rick might have his version of things. I have mine. That’s usually how it works out.

Tank Abbott on if he would consider fighting Rick Steiner now: “Like I said, I just got done with a liver transplant, but if you want to go have fun, we can fight. I don’t care. I’m down for fighting. You can bash me up, put some stitches in my face, and I’d laugh about it. Knock my teeth out. They’ve been already knocked out.