Tank Ledger on His Coaches and Teammates’ Reaction to Him Signing With the WWE NIL Program

– During a recent edition of NIL Now, WWE NIL signee Tank Ledger (aka Joe Spivak) discussed signing with the program and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tank Ledger on the reaction to signing with the WWE NIL program: “Surprised is probably the last word I would use to describe my teammates’ and coaches’ reactions. ‘Makes sense, about time.’ They were definitely not surprised, they were happy for me and very excited and very curious about what it meant. NIL is so interesting and I love hearing about people’s experiences and takes on the NIL landscape because no one knows what’s going on. It’s the wild west out there, and everyone keeps saying that, but I think it’s true. 99% of deals are ‘if you post this on social media, we’ll send you $50 or a t-shirt,’ and that is so far from what WWE’s NIL program is. It’s really the first of its kind in that, it’s showing you a path that, before this NIL program, was pretty much hidden. It’s lighting this path for you to make your dreams of becoming a superstar a reality and, at the same time, I was able to experience so many different events and shake hands with so many amazing people and develop as a professional, not just a professional wrestler, through the NIL program.”

His thoughts on the program: “The most fulfilling part of this entire thing is being a beginner again, being completely new at something and having to start from zero. I was very blessed to have a great football career, to go from a walk on to a captain, playing Big Ten football was my dream and I got to do that. To a degree, you start getting into a rhythm. This is so far out of your rhythm, to have this completely new thing in pro wrestling that you thought you might have understood from watching and loving it, but to get on the inside of it and having your mind blown every day and holding on and grasping what you can, but to see it paying off and getting on TV in just a few months and thinking about where I’m going to be in another few months or a year or two years. Being new, but seeing the progress already is absolutely the most fulfilling part of it and a testament to what the WWE has in Orlando in the Performance Center. It’s really on you to fulfill those dreams.”