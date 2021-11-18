wrestling / News
Taping Results For Friday’s AEW Rampage, Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling taped episodes of AEW Dark: Elevation and AEW Rampage before and after last night’s Dynamite episode in Norfolk, VA. You can find results for both shows below, via F4WOnline:
AEW Dark: Elevation (11/22/21)
* Tony Nese def. Logan Laroux
* Riho def. Trish Adora
* Wheeler Yuta def. Serpentico
* Frankie Kazarian def. Joe Keys
* The Bunny, Penelope Ford and Emi Sakura def. Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, Ryo Mizunami. Ruby Soho was on commentary for this match.
* Dark Order (10, John Silver, Alex Reynolds) def. Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) & Baron Black
* TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) def. Willow Nightingale & Erica Leigh
AEW Rampage (11/19/21)
* Darby Allin def. Billy Gunn. Gunn Club attacked Darby & Sting after the match.
* AEW TBS Title Tournament: Jade Cargill def. Red Velvet
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) def. Adam Cole & Bobby Fish
