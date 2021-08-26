Taping Results For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling taped Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Milwaukee ahead of the Dynamite and Rampage tapings. You can find results below, via F4WOnline:

* Daniel Garcia defeated Tyler Sullivan

* Jora Johl (w/ Matt Hardy) defeated Kal Herro

* Emi Sakura (w/ Lulu Pencil) defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Nyla Rose and Diamante defeated Big Swole and Julia Hart

* Dante Martin defeated Adam Grace

* Thunder Rosa defeated Laynie Luck

* Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens. Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs joined commentary for this match.

* Hikaru Shida defeated Heather Reckless

* Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)