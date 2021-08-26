wrestling / News
Taping Results For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling taped Monday’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Milwaukee ahead of the Dynamite and Rampage tapings. You can find results below, via F4WOnline:
* Daniel Garcia defeated Tyler Sullivan
* Jora Johl (w/ Matt Hardy) defeated Kal Herro
* Emi Sakura (w/ Lulu Pencil) defeated Ashley D’Amboise
* Nyla Rose and Diamante defeated Big Swole and Julia Hart
* Dante Martin defeated Adam Grace
* Thunder Rosa defeated Laynie Luck
* Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens. Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs joined commentary for this match.
* Hikaru Shida defeated Heather Reckless
* Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)