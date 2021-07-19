Taping Results For Upcoming Episodes of Impact Wrestling and Impact Homecoming (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling taped several episodes of their television series on AXS TV yesterday, as well as the upcoming Impact Homecoming streaming event. That will air on July 31. Here are results, via Fightful:

IMPACT Wrestling Tapings

* Chris Bey def. Rohit Raju

* IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Decay (Havok & Rosemary) (c) def. Fire N’ Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan)

* FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) defeated Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Rohit Raju and Shera attacked FinJuice after the bout.

* Jay White came out to explain that he came to IMPACT for David Finlay. He denied The Good Brothers’ application to rejoin Bullet Club. Don Callis confronted him, leading to The Good Brothers attacking him. Chris Bey made the save.

* Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona & Jake Something def. Tenille Dashwood, Sam Beale & Brian Myers

* Taylor Wilde attacked Dashwood & Kaleb after the match.

* Deonna Purrazzo accepted Mickie James’ invitation to compete at NWA EmPowerrr.

* Rich Swann & Willie Mack def. Violent By Design (Rhino & Deaner)

* Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering def. Fire N’ Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan)

* Savannah Evans attacked Hogan after the match. Steelz stood over Hogan, indicating the end of Fire N Flava.

* The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) def. Jay White & Chris Bey

* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Fallah Bahh & No Way def. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera

* Don Callis announced a Number One Contender’s Battle Royal for IMPACT Emergence where the winner will face Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Championship. Sami Callihan came out and said he will win the battle royal. Frankie Kazarian came out and attacked Omega and the Good Brothers.

* Kiera Hogan called out Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans. Su Yung and Kimber Lee came out, attacked Hogan, and dragged her away.

* Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian def. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson.

* W Morrissey attacked Eddie Edwards after the match. Edwards challenged Morrissey to fight him in the parking lot. The two had a parking lot brawl with Edwards running off Morrissey.

IMPACT Homecoming Tapings

* IMPACT X-Division Championship: Josh Alexander (c) def. Black Taurus

* IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Deonna Purrazzo & The Drama King (formerly Aiden English) def. Alisha Edwards & Hernandez

* IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona def. The Pump Family (“Little Petey Pump” Petey Williams & “Thick Mama Pump” Jordynne Grace)

* Steve Maclin attacked Petey Williams after the match.

* IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering def. Brian Myers & Missy Hyatt

* IMPACT Homecoming Tournament First Round: Decay (Crazzy Steve & Rosemary) defeated Fallah Flava (Fallah Bahh & Tasha Steelz)

Before The IMPACT Tapings

* Trey Miguel vs. Petey Williams went to a double count out. Maclin continued to attack Trey, leading to Petey Williams making the save.