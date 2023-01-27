wrestling / News
Tara Appears On Impact Wrestling, Participates In Knockouts Tag Team Title Match
Tara made her return to Impact Wrestling this week as Gisele Shaw’s mystery partner in her Knockouts Tag Team Title match. The Impact and WWE alumna was Santino Marella’s choice of mystery partner for Shaw in a battle against the Death Dollz for the titles. The match marks Tara’s first in Impact since 2013.
Shaw and Tara did not gel as a team however, and Tara hit Shaw with the Widow’s Peak which allowed the champions to retain their titles.
Tara, known as Victoria in WWE, was part of the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match which was her last bout in any promotion before this one.
Knockouts LEGEND @REALLiSAMARiE is @GiseleShaw08's surprise partner! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/RgFUSyuOOO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2023
WIDOW'S PEAK! @REALLiSAMARiE was fed up of @GiseleShaw08 disrespectfully refusing to tag her into the match. #IMPACTonAXSTV @FearHavok @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/4l9oFgVzu7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
- Sami Zayn, Matt Taven & More React to Jay Briscoe Tribute Video From AEW Dynamite
- Road Dogg on What Happened With CM Punk in AEW, Dealing With Punk Personally
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan