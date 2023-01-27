Tara Appears On Impact Wrestling, Participates In Knockouts Tag Team Title Match

Tara made her return to Impact Wrestling this week as Gisele Shaw’s mystery partner in her Knockouts Tag Team Title match. The Impact and WWE alumna was Santino Marella’s choice of mystery partner for Shaw in a battle against the Death Dollz for the titles. The match marks Tara’s first in Impact since 2013.

Shaw and Tara did not gel as a team however, and Tara hit Shaw with the Widow’s Peak which allowed the champions to retain their titles.

Tara, known as Victoria in WWE, was part of the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match which was her last bout in any promotion before this one.