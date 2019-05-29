wrestling / News
WWE News: Target NXT TakeOver Clip Features Johnny Gargano, Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso on UpUpDownDown, Latest Sheamus Workout
May 29, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a clip from today’s Target: NXT TakeOver featuring Johnny Gargano. You can see the clip below for the special, which airs at 7:30 PM ET tonight before NXT:
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Kofi Kingston defending his UpUpDownDown Championship against Jimmy Uso in a game of Clay Fighters:
– Sheamus works ou8t with Jason Chen in the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts:
