WWE News: Target NXT TakeOver Clip Features Johnny Gargano, Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso on UpUpDownDown, Latest Sheamus Workout

May 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT 4-24-19

– WWE has released a clip from today’s Target: NXT TakeOver featuring Johnny Gargano. You can see the clip below for the special, which airs at 7:30 PM ET tonight before NXT:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Kofi Kingston defending his UpUpDownDown Championship against Jimmy Uso in a game of Clay Fighters:

– Sheamus works ou8t with Jason Chen in the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts:

