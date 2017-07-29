Various News: Taryn Terrell Returns to Social Media, Lilian Garcia Launching New Podcast

– Former TNA Knockouts champion Taryn Terrell (formerly Tiffany in WWE) has now returned to social media. She previously deleted her accounts in early 2016 after she exited from TNA (now GFW). You can check out her new Twitter video and Instagram posts from earlier below.

Hey You! I'm back on social media @IAmTarynTerrell Hide yo kids, Hide yo wife #TarynTerrell #YourWelcome 😉 A post shared by Taryn Terrell (@iamtarynterrell) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

– Former WWE announcer Lilian Garcia is launching a new podcast with Podcast One called Chasing Glory With Lilian Garcia. Her old wrestling-themed podcast, Making Their Way to the Ring, went on hiatus last May. Her new podcast is set to debut on Monday, and it will showcase human interest stories with athletes and entertainers. Here’s an official description:

Multi-talented singer/songwriter, television personality and producer, former WWE host and Spanish beauty Lilian Garcia brings the heat and unhinges the podcast world with an all-access pass to human interest stories with your favorite athletes and entertainers. “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia” peels back the layers and dives deep into how they got to where they are today, and the real-life challenges in making their dreams come true. It’s about to get Real, Raw & Inspiring every week on “Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia.”