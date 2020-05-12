wrestling / News
Tasha Steelz Announces That She’s Appearing on Both NWA Super Powerrr and Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Tonight
– As previously reported, Tasha Steelz is making her Impact Wrestling debut on tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV, where she will face Kylie Rae. However, Steelz announced that she will also be appearing on a new episode of NWA Super Powerrr, which debuts on NWA’s YouTube tonight at 6:05 pm EST. Fans can then tune into AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST for Impact, where she will take on Kylie Rae.
Tasha Steelz wrote on tonight’s shows, “A lot of Flava gone be happening 2nite!! Cause it’s double the Steelz, double the fun!!! 1st, you can watch me on NWA #SuperPowerrr at 6:05pm, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSHCTJS2P4Hvu_reLKtiT6g … then head ova to @AXSTV at 8pm for some @IMPACTWRESTLING Okuuurrrr #BoricuaBadAss #CultureQueen”
She also responded to a fan tweet comparing her to Rick Rude. Rick Rude ended up infamously appearing on an episode of WWF Monday Night Raw, which was taped, and a live episode of WCW Monday Nitro on the same night.
