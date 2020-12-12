Tasha Steelz On Wanting To Form Faction With Diamante & Big Swole, Her Friendship With Kiera Hogan

In a recent edition of Women’s Wrestling Talk, Tasha Steelz discussed her friendship with Kiera Hogan, wanting to form a faction with Diamante and Big Swole, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Tasha Steelz on potentially becoming Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions with Kiera Hogan: “We just have to stay focused, and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been staying focused, and we’ve been outshining the competition. Not to say that it’s easy because it’s not easy. Everyone kind of brings their own style in every different way. Everyone is so tough, and we have tough competitors. We’ve just been keeping ourselves mentally and physically focused. We’ve been working out 10 times harder, and we’ve been sending each other messages back and forth. I think it’s been working out…..hopefully, we can get to the finals and get what we deserve which is the Knockouts tag titles.”

On her friendship with Hogan: “We’ve been friends for a long time. We met at a tournament I think back in 2015 or 2016 in New Jersey, and we’ve been friends ever since that day. There was just something about Kiera that we just connected instantly. You don’t really do that with too many people, and that’s what I did with her. We just became friends, and every time we’d see each other backstage or just to hang out, it would always be a real good time. I’m also close with Diamante. We might as well be blood the way that we are because if you just sit with Diamante and me for five or 10 minutes, you’re like ‘OK, you guys are like family.’ We’re just like that all the time. We’ve had our battles on the indie scenes a lot, and Diamante and I had a feud. I was like, ‘What if we add Kiera to it because Kiera is Diamante’s girlfriend?’ They agreed to it, and I ended up fighting Kiera in a street fight which was amazing. It was one of the best female street fights I’ve ever seen and been in. We’ve had our battles against each other, but tagging is 10 times better because when you blend those two, you can’t say no to that.”

On who would want to add to a faction with her and Hogan: “I think we had this in our mind already. It would be me, Kiera, Diamante, and Big Swole. All four of us. It’s like TLC mixed with something else and something else and just blend all that together. That’s one hell of a faction. We always thought about that. No matter where we go, maybe we should just pitch that to somebody. What if the four of us were a faction together and how crazy would that be? Hopefully one day we’ll get that soon.”

