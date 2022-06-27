Tasha Steelz On Losing the Knockouts Title At Slammiversary, Says Jordynne Grace Has a Replica

Tasha Steelz may have lost the Knockouts Championship at Impact Slammiversary, but she says she still has the real one. Steelz lost the championship at the Impact PPV earlier this month when Jordynne Grace won the inaugural Queen of the Mountain match. Steelz recently spoke during an Asylum Wrestling Store virtual signing and noted it “took six women” for her to lose the title.”

She further stated that she still has the real championship because she went to Slammiversary with a replica while the real championship is still in her home. You can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On losing the match: “It actually took six women to take my title away from me. I just want to let everybody know that. I’m gonna say that again. It took six freakin women to — that damn Mickie James. It took six women to take my title. It was Gail Kim. She made the match. She is supposed to be a manager, okay? She is supposed to be a manager. She is supposed to be fair to everybody. Mickie James had to be the enforcer. What kind of enforcement puts their hands on people? Who does that? Then, I had to compete with four other girls like this is just — it was just too much. It was stressful. I had to call my therapist the next day and let my therapist know all the stress that was put on me. My title got stolen.”

On still having the actual title belt: “I’m gonna have to pop up with the real championship. I think they gave Jordynne Grace a replica. Because I didn’t go down there with the real belt. I went down with a replica. So, you officially have a replica of the Knockouts Championship. I have the real title in my house You thought you were going to take my title from me? No. Enjoy the replica.”