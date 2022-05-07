Tasha Steelz Is Open to Chasing the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Tasha Steelz may be ruling the Impact Knockouts division right now as champion, but she hasn’t forgotten the Tag Team Championships either. Steelz spoke with WhatCulture for a new interview and talked about potentially regaining the titles that she previously held with Kiera Hogan.

“I’m at the top of the Knockouts mountain and although there are times where I feel like you know, I do want to kick back a little bit,” she said (per Fightful). “But at the same time being the Knockouts Champion, I’m the leader, the girls, they look up to me. They have to follow what I do, even though they can’t. I mean, they don’t have this flavor, so they can’t. But if I feel like one time I want to go and get a tag title, I got a partner already [in Savannah Evans]. So there is no problem with me stepping down off my throne to go grab that extra title and bring it back up to my castle.”

Steelz is set to defend her Impact Knockouts Championship at Under Siege tomorrow.