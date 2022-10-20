Tasha Steelz Says She Wouldn’t Need a ‘Door’ to Appear in AEW

– During a recent interview with The Bob Culture Podcast at CelebFest, Tasha Steelz discussed possibly showing up in AEW and working with the Baddies. Her former Fire ‘n’ Flava tag team partner, Kiera Hogan, joined the group after leaving Impact Wrestling and signing with AEW.

Tasha Steelz noted she wouldn’t have to go through any [Forbidden] “door” to get into AEW She can actually “get in any kind of way.” She stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“I chopped it up with the Baddies, and the Baddies all have agreed that Flava needs to be added. I think a lot of Flava needs to be added. So you just never know. You never know. Fire ‘n’ Flava has never died. Fire ‘n’ Flava will still continue beyond. So yeah, AEW, I don’t need a door to go through. I can get in any kind of way. I just show up. How can they deny that? I kinda tweeted to Jade [Cargill], she’ll see it sometime, that I run the Baddies now. Look at me, I am the captain now.”

Steelz lost the Impact Knockouts Championship to Jordynne Grace earlier in June. She’s currently still signed with Impact Wrestling.