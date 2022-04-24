wrestling / News
Tasha Steelz & The Hex Added to First Women’s Wrestling Army Event
– Women’s Wrestling Army is announcing more names for the promotion’s first event scheduled for May 1, in Providence Rhode Island. Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) are now official for the show.
You can see the wrestler announcements below. They join Trish Adora, who has also been announced for the event.
The Hex has joined THE Women’s Wrestling Army!!! @Sienna @MartiBelle @nwa #tagteamwrestling
Sunday, May 1st at @fetemusic in Providence, RI
Tickets: @ShopIWTV pic.twitter.com/16fbHCl6j9
— WomensWrestlingArmy (@WWrestlingArmy) April 23, 2022
And STILL…. @impact Knockouts Champion @RealTSteelz has joined THE Women’s Wrestling Army!!
Tickets: @ShopIWTV https://t.co/0A1Uhv66kD pic.twitter.com/8WqvbhRBdo
— WomensWrestlingArmy (@WWrestlingArmy) April 24, 2022
