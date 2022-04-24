wrestling / News

Tasha Steelz & The Hex Added to First Women’s Wrestling Army Event

April 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tasha Steelz - Women's Wrestling Army Image Credit: Women's Wrestling Army

– Women’s Wrestling Army is announcing more names for the promotion’s first event scheduled for May 1, in Providence Rhode Island. Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz and The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) are now official for the show.

You can see the wrestler announcements below. They join Trish Adora, who has also been announced for the event.

