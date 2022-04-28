wrestling / News

Tasha Steelz Gives Update After Injury Scare, Says She Won’t Miss Any Time

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tasha Steelz Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Tasha Steelz had an injury scare at the recent Impact Wrestling tapings, but fortunately she says she won’t miss any time. As previously reported, Steelz had a scare when she landed wrong after a spot.

Steelz confirmed to Women’s Wrestling Talk, telling the site, “I’m a badass, can’t nothing or nobody hold me down!”

Steelz defeated Rosemary at Impact Rebellion to retaun her Knockouts Championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tasha Steelz, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading