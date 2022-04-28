Tasha Steelz Gives Update After Injury Scare, Says She Won’t Miss Any Time

Tasha Steelz had an injury scare at the recent Impact Wrestling tapings, but fortunately she says she won’t miss any time. As previously reported, Steelz had a scare when she landed wrong after a spot.

Steelz confirmed to Women’s Wrestling Talk, telling the site, “I’m a badass, can’t nothing or nobody hold me down!”

Steelz defeated Rosemary at Impact Rebellion to retaun her Knockouts Championship.