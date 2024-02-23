wrestling / News
Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
February 23, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Tasha Steelz vs. Xia Brookside for next week’s episode of TNA Impact on AXS TV. The match will be the third between the two. Brookside beat Steelz on January 18 and Steelz won the rematch on February 8. This is the only match announced for next week so far.
.@RealTSteelz takes on @XiaBrookside NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/AWLXChN9Y3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 23, 2024
