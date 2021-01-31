Tasha Steelz Wants Her Team With Kiera Hogan To Be The Best in the World

In an interview with Wrestling Headlines, Tasha Steelz spoke about her hope that her team with Kiera Hogan, Fire and Flava, becomes the best tag team in the world. Here are highlights:

On winning the Knockouts tag team titles: “I mean we told everybody…we told everybody from the minute that we both appeared together on IMPACT wrestling, which is coming up about a year ago, that we are going to be the most dominant, and not just as individuals but as a tag team. At Hard To Kill I think we proved everybody right didn’t we? But you know…we have some ways to go. Beating Havok and Nevaeh wasn’t easy. Yes we beat em two times before but the third time was really harder than the last two because they did come with more than just their A-game. They completely brought it, but we proved that we were Hard To Kill, and now we’re just waiting for the next ones to step up. Past, present, future, we do not care. We’re gonna let you all know how dominant we are in this Knockouts division.”

On the hardest match in the tournament: “None of the matches were easy for us. We started with the Sea Stars. I’ve in the past had my run with the Sea Stars, I’ve had my run with one-half of the Sea Stars which is Ashley. I don’t believe Kiera has gotten in the ring with either one of them so I was able to brief her up a little bit about how tough these competitors are, and they are definitely tough. I’ve faced them a couple of times in the northeast so they’re very tough. We were glad to get through them. Then there was getting through Taya and Rosemary, which was our…I wouldn’t say our hardest but we’ve had our past with not beating them in the past. Despite what people said that it was Deonna and Kimber Lee that helped…it wasn’t them. They did NOT help us win. I don’t know what their problem was, but Deonna and Taya already had their time. That was all me and Kiera. We beat Taya and Rosemary. We beat them on our own. I can’t say who was the hardest, who was the easiest, everybody was tough. If we need to do it again…we’ll do it ten times again with these same opponents.”

On who they want to face next: “This is the whole thing with me and Keira being the best women’s tag team. We don’t just want to be the best women’s tag team in IMPACT, we want to be the best women’s tag team in the entire world. This is why we are so dominant. We don’t care who steps up. Anybody from any promotion, any challengers wanna step to us…they can get it. Anytime. I have my eyes on everybody that feels like they can compete with Fire and Flava. That’s who I got my eyes on. So whoever has the time, we got the place and we got the days. Tuesday nights on AXS TV at 8pm.”