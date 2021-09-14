Tasha Steelz on WWE Offering Her a Referee Position After a Tryout

– Speaking to Tommy Dreamer for his House of Hardcore podcast, Impact Wrestling talent Tasha Steelz discussed WWE offering her a position as a referee after a tryout back in 2015. She said the following on getting the referee offer (via Fightful):

“When they finally got back to me, they offered me a referee position. I, immediately, was like, ‘Does this mean I shouldn’t be a wrestler?’ You just get so self-doubting at the time. I just let WWE be my end all, be all. I was like, ‘No disrespect, but that’s not in my heart. That’s not something I want to do.’ I had a couple of meetings with Mr. William Regal and he saw me at an Indie show right after my tryout and he knew what I could do. He really complimented me and said, ‘I know what you can do, you’re talented. If this is something you really want to do, you have to put your mind 100% into it and being a wrestler is no longer, you have to be a referee.’ He gave me time to think about it and it took me a couple of days to realize this doesn’t have to be my end all, be all. There are so many opportunities out there and so many places I can go. I respectfully declined and said, ‘if there is anything wrestler-wise in the future, I would love to be part of the black and gold brand. In the meantime, I have to turn down this position.’ He understood and there was no bad blood. That was good for me.”