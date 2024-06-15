Tatum Paxley on Loss to Jordynne Grace: ‘I’m Not Done Yet’

– As previously reported, WWE NXT Superstar Tatum Paxley made a surprise appearance at last night’s TNA Against All Odds event. She answered Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the Knockouts World Title in a losing effort. After the match, Paxley commented on her defeat on social media.

Paxley said on the matchup, “Jordynne Grace may have gotten the best of me, but there is no doubt that I will do anything and everything in my power until I become champion. I’m not done yet.” You can view that clip below: