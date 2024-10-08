wrestling / News
Tatum Paxley Leaves Honeymoon Early to Surprise Lyra Valkyria at WWE Raw
October 8, 2024
– In a video posted to Instagram, Tatum Paxley surprised Lyra Valkyria backstage at WWE Raw last night, revealing she left her honeymoon early to surprise her friend. Paxley said she came all the way to see Valkyria and that she also has a Main Event match against Sol Ruca. You can view that clip below.
Valkyria was in action last night on WWE Raw, teaming with Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Natalya, and Zelina Vega in a winning effort against The Pure Fusion Collective and The Unholy Union.
