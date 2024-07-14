Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame Set for This Week’s WWE NXT TV

– WWE confirmed another new matchup for this week’s edition of NXT. Tatum Paxley will face Izzi Dame in singles action. You can see the match announcement below.

WWE NXT TV airs on Tuesday, July 16 at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson

* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

* The Rascalz vs. Gallus

* The OC vs. OTM

* Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

* We’ll hear from NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez