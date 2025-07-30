Tavion Heights Beats Charlie Dempsey To Leave No Quarter Catch Crew On WWE NXT

Tavion Heights is out of the No Quarter Catch Crew, earning his way out with a win over Charlie Dempsey on this week’s NXT. Heights finally earned his freedom from the group on Tuesday’s show, surviving Dempsey’s targeting of his leg and an extended single-leg crab from Dempsey to get back to his feet and hit a belly to belly for the win.

Heights and Dempsey shook hands after the match and Dempsey left with Wren Sinclair, the only two members of the group remaining.

Heights joins Myles Borne as members of the group who have left after defeating Dempsey in the ring.

.@TavionHeights and Charlie Dempsey are putting EVERYTHING on the line tonight! 👊 pic.twitter.com/bNUZzmRXa8 — WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2025