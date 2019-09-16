wrestling / News
Taz Says He’s Talked To Promotions About Doing Commentary Work, Hasn’t Found Right Fit
– During last night’s WWE Clash of Champions, Taz revealed on Twitter that he’s talked to promotions about returning to do commentary work. However, he has yet to find the right fit for himself.
Taz began doing commentary for WWE on a part-time basis in 2000 before transitioning to the role in a full-time capacity in 2002. He worked in WWE as an announced until 2009, when he left for TNA/IMPACT. He did commentary for TNA/IMPACT from 2009 until 2015. He currently hosts The Taz Show.
I actually miss it (doing commentary in general) very much!
Btw… they’re all other places to apply that craft besides WWE. https://t.co/P5hs3jYV4i
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 16, 2019
As far as commentary, truth be told…over the past several months I have had healthy in-depth conversations with a few Pro Wrestling companies.. just not the right fit for me (and my goals) with those individual organizations at the moment…. https://t.co/9SR10IE3sB
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 16, 2019
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 16, 2019
