wrestling / News

Taz Says He’s Talked To Promotions About Doing Commentary Work, Hasn’t Found Right Fit

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Taz Taz’s CBS Sports

– During last night’s WWE Clash of Champions, Taz revealed on Twitter that he’s talked to promotions about returning to do commentary work. However, he has yet to find the right fit for himself.

Taz began doing commentary for WWE on a part-time basis in 2000 before transitioning to the role in a full-time capacity in 2002. He worked in WWE as an announced until 2009, when he left for TNA/IMPACT. He did commentary for TNA/IMPACT from 2009 until 2015. He currently hosts The Taz Show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Taz, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading