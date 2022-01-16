Tay Conti, Anna Jay & The Bunny Share Pics From Street Fight Following WWE Criticism

Tay Conti, Anna Jay and The Bunny have apparently seen WWE’s statement criticizing their bloody street fight on Rampage, as they took to social media to share pics from the match. As noted yesterday, WWE issued a statement to the Toronto Star for an article about AEW’s ascension criticizing the New Year’s Smash match, which read:

“If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses. We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

Conti, Jay, and The Bunny posted the following to Twitter yesterday in an apparent reaction: