Tay Conti On Her Match With Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear, Wanting To Wrestle In Japan

In a recent interview on Elite POV, Tay Conti discussed her match with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear, wanting to wrestle in Japan, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Tay Conti on her match with Britt Baker at Full Gear: “I was so nervous. I remember my entrance, when they told me to be on stage and go out, I had the flag like covering myself. I was freaking out. I wanted to cry, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t cry right now. I’m a badass. I cannot cry.’ I’m trying to talk to myself and saying you deserve to be here. Just be calm, and you’re ready for this. I trained to be there and worked so hard to be there. But at some point, I started questioning myself because I’m a human. I need to remind myself that I worked to be there and deserve to be there. That was really crazy and amazing. Working with Britt was something really special. She’s the top right now of the division, she’s the face of the division, for sure. Working with her was really, really special. Honestly, I was glad to be doing this with her. But I am taking that title soon.”

On the idea behind her Full Gear entrance: “I was talking with friends and I was like, ‘Oh my god, what am I going to do for my entrance?’ Like, the same week of the pay-per-view. I was like, I didn’t think about it. Nobody told me anything about it.’ Then I was like, ‘What should I do?’ I was thinking like, ‘Oh, in Judo big fight or MMA, how do we do it?’ You know I was trying to put myself in that position. Well, that’s what I want to do. I went to Tony and said, ‘Hey, do you have five minutes?’ He’s always available to talk, it’s Tony. Then I told him the idea. I was like, ‘I don’t know if we can do it because I know it’s super last minute, but I had this idea. Can we do it?’ He was like, ‘Oh yeah, of course, we can do it, we are going to figure it out, it’s easy.’ So, I ordered my flag on Amazon and Amazon saved my life.”

On her love of Japanese wrestling and wanting to wrestle in Japan: “I remember Kenny [Omega], funny because now I work with him, was one of my favorites to watch. If you watch my matches back in NXT, I do the V-trigger because I was such a fan. I was talking with Raul [Mendoza], he’s one of my best friends, and we had this whole Latin group and they were like, ‘these type of matches are more your style.’ So, they sent it to me. A couple of names that I never heard before because I never watched wrestling before and that’s how I started watching it. I was like, ‘Let’s see what I like here’ because I was trying to find my style back in NXT. I cannot do flips, that’s not me. I started watching Japanese matches. Maybe because I do Judo too, I made the whole connection and I fell in love and love Japanese style. It’s my favorite style ever. I really want to go to Japan, of course. I hope next year I can do it. It’s one of my biggest goals for sure. I want to go there and learn and get hit in the face and hit people in the face. I know I will grow so much and get better for sure. I’m super excited to go there and work and do my best. I know it’s going to be hard because even in Judo, with Japanese, the training was insane. We would go to Germany or Portugal and the big training sections with every country, the Japanese were insane. I can’t wait to go there and train wrestling. I know it’s going to be so much fun. It’s my favorite type of wrestling. In AEW, they have people there and I’m like, ‘Is it a dream?’

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Elite POV with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.