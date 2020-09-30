wrestling / News
Tay Conti On Needing Therapy To Wear In-Ring Outfit In AEW
In a post on Twitter, Tay Conti spoke about the fact that she had body image issues that prevented her from wearing a certain type of in-ring outfit. With the help of therapy, she was able to overcome that mental block and wear the style that she wanted in AEW for her appearances there.
She wrote: “I know I always post bikini pics but being in the ring without long sleeves and with low waist shorts was a challenge. A mental insecurity that almost nobody believes I have it but yes I do. After a good amount of therapy and mind work, I did it. We all should feel good in our own skin.”
I know I always post👙pics but being in the ring without long sleeves and with low waist shorts was a challenge. A mental insecurity that almost nobody believes I have it but yes I do. After a good amount of therapy and mind work, I did it. We all should feel good in our own skin pic.twitter.com/RT1LlqnXyx
— TAY CONTI (@TayConti_) September 30, 2020
