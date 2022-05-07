wrestling

Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds

May 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Tay Conti Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

Tay Conti saw Scorpio Sky’s promo that referenced her on AEW Rampage, and fired back on social media — which prompted a response from Sky’s girlfriend. On Friday’s show, Sky cut a promo and when confronted by Kazarian for an AEW TV Championship match, he said that he would be a fighting champion and that the days of the title “being passed around like Tay Conti backstage” are over.

Conti posted to Twitter after the match to fire back at Sky, writing:

“The typical ‘let me call her a b***h bc she didn’t wanna f**k me’ Hahahahahahahahaha

Your girl better keep her eyes open, I’m not the only one that got DM from you ..”

In response Sky’s girlfriend, wrestler Alex Gracia, played into the feud by retweeting Conti’s post and writing:

@paigevanzant is the one you need to be worrying about."

Conti also reveled a bit in the attention, as you can see below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Scorpio Sky, Tay Conti, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading