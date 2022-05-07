Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds

Tay Conti saw Scorpio Sky’s promo that referenced her on AEW Rampage, and fired back on social media — which prompted a response from Sky’s girlfriend. On Friday’s show, Sky cut a promo and when confronted by Kazarian for an AEW TV Championship match, he said that he would be a fighting champion and that the days of the title “being passed around like Tay Conti backstage” are over.

Conti posted to Twitter after the match to fire back at Sky, writing:

“The typical ‘let me call her a b***h bc she didn’t wanna f**k me’ Hahahahahahahahaha Your girl better keep her eyes open, I’m not the only one that got DM from you ..”

In response Sky’s girlfriend, wrestler Alex Gracia, played into the feud by retweeting Conti’s post and writing: