wrestling
Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds
Tay Conti saw Scorpio Sky’s promo that referenced her on AEW Rampage, and fired back on social media — which prompted a response from Sky’s girlfriend. On Friday’s show, Sky cut a promo and when confronted by Kazarian for an AEW TV Championship match, he said that he would be a fighting champion and that the days of the title “being passed around like Tay Conti backstage” are over.
Conti posted to Twitter after the match to fire back at Sky, writing:
“The typical ‘let me call her a b***h bc she didn’t wanna f**k me’ Hahahahahahahahaha
Your girl better keep her eyes open, I’m not the only one that got DM from you ..”
In response Sky’s girlfriend, wrestler Alex Gracia, played into the feud by retweeting Conti’s post and writing:
Conti also reveled a bit in the attention, as you can see below.
You and your man both have a PROVEN track record of cheating so to even pretend about this is silly. Now do your job and keep me out of your mouth since I don’t even work there. @paigevanzant is the one you need to be worrying about. https://t.co/cMe0Fce8CD
— Alex Gracia (@alexgracia3) May 6, 2022
Facts .. I’m trending while on vacation. Hahaha https://t.co/KEmJSv2zMN
— TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) May 6, 2022