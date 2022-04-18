Tay Conti Says Sammy Guevara’s Twitter Got Hacked

Sammy Guevara’s Twitter account is not his own, as Tay Conti says the TNT Champion was hacked. Conti posted to her own account to note that Guevara’s account has been hacked and not to click any links it may send, writing:

“Hey guys Sammy’s got hacked! Please don’t click on any links the account may send. @TwitterSupport please help get the account back “@sammyguevara“

As of this writing, Guevara’s Twitter account has a spam post as its most recent post and thus does not appear to be back under his control yet.