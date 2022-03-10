Tay Conti Shuts Down Fan Who Tweeted That Sammy Guevara ‘Upgraded’ to Her

– Back in December, AEW star Tay Conti had deactivated her Twitter account due to suspected trolling and harassment by social media trolls who were blaming Conti for Sammy Guevara’s then-recent split with his ex-iancée, Pam Nizio. Conti posted a tweet earlier today, responding to a person on Twitter who wrote in a tweet where both Guevara and Conti were tagged, “Sammy broke up with Pam & upgraded for sum hot Brazilian booty.”

Since his breakup with Nizio, Guevara started dating Conti, and they later went public with their relationship. After his TNT title loss on last night’s AEW Dynamite, Guevara tweeted a photo with him and Conti, writing in the caption, “Lost but still won [Heart emoji].”

Tay Conti later tweeted after the comment that Guevara “upgraded” to her, “Alright, enough with this BS. Stop talking s*** about us or her. They didn’t work out anymore and I had nothing to do with that, there’s no f***ing upgrade, we are both good and different. When y’all was hating on us, she was the first one to text and check on us.”

Early on, Guevara had posted on social media that his split with Nizio “had nothing to do with ANYONE else.” Conti’s comments should go without saying, but unfortunately, they will likely fall on proverbial deaf ears to some.