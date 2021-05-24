Tay Conti On Being Hesitant To Sign With AEW After WWE Experience, Reason She’s Improved More In AEW

In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Tay Conti discussed signing with AEW, being hesitant to join AEW after her WWE experience, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tay Conti on how her first appearance with AEW came together: “I was not working anymore, and it was like, well, do I want to be in wrestling? So I was kind of questioning myself, but it was like, no, I love wrestling. That’s what I want. I’m gonna keep trying, and then Luchasaurus was the one that contacted me, and then he tagged Kenny [Omega] in one of my videos on my Twitter. And then he sent me a message like, ‘Hey, I hope everything’s good and blah, blah, blah,’ and I didn’t know Luchasaurus. We had never talked before, and then I guess Kenny asked for my number. And Luchasaurus was like, ‘Hey, Kenny saw your video. He wants your number,’ so he contacted me. To be honest, there was a different match that they had in mind that didn’t work out.

“After that, I was like I’m gonna go there and see how I like it and everything to see if they like me. When I got there for the first time, I was super nervous because I didn’t know anyone, and Brandi [Rhodes], Cody, Tony [Khan], everyone was so friendly. It was like, ‘Oh my god, I really like it here.’ It’s so different. The first five minutes that I got there, I was like holy crap, it’s totally different from my previous job. So, I really liked it, and then I stayed there for the whole day, and then after, Tony, Brandi, and Cody talked to me about the opportunity to go for the tag tournament. And I was like, yeah, let’s do it.”

On signing a contract with AEW and being hesitant after being unhappy with WWE: “I was not expecting it. That was super fast. It was like, I will keep coming and let’s see if we like each other because that was the conversation because since I was not really happy in my previous job, I didn’t know if I wanted to sign a long-term contract and be unhappy again. When they offered it to me, I was like, I’m pretty sure that I’m happy here. I remember my first match after they announced that I got signed, I was so emotional. Let me tell you, I cry a lot. I couldn’t handle myself because that was a new beginning for me. A couple of months prior, I thought my career in wrestling was over, and here I am on a big platform in a place that I’m happy. I’m actually happy. I can be myself. I don’t feel I’m judged.”

On why she thinks she’s improved more in AEW than she did in WWE: “Because I’m happy 100 percent. That’s the most important thing. Of course, I have a great trainer. Dustin’s doing great work with me, and I’m grateful for him. I have more time to watch matches, but all of this is happening because I’m happy with myself. I can be who I am without being judged. I can try things. I feel that people trust me. I don’t have that pressure on my back every single time like, ‘Oh, should I say hi? Should I walk with my right foot or my left?’ I don’t have that. So, that’s why I’m happy, and I can do better. I feel like every time you are happy, everything is better. You can do your best.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.