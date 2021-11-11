Tay Conti On What to Expect From Her Match at AEW Full Gear, Adding New Women’s Title

Tay Conti gets a shot at Britt Baker and the AEW Women’s Championship at Full Gear, and she discussed what fans can expect from the match in a new interview. Conti spoke with PWInsider for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On her anticipation for this week: “I’m really excited. First of all, thank you so much for having me I appreciate you and all the support. So yes, I’m pretty excited. I’m right now, getting my makeup done and doing everything I had to do, went to the gym early. I’m just super excited to have this interview with me for the whole time. And it’s pretty much the most important week of my life. So yeah, I’m super excited, nervous a little bit because it is what it is. It’s a great opportunity and I’m grateful for it. And I’m ready.”

On what the match’s opportunity means to her: “It’s crazy. I’m just so grateful. Yesterday, I had a crazy day, airport. I missed my flight and everything, and I was like, I have nothing to complain. I’m just too grateful for everything that’s happening my life right now. So every time that I think, I came from a really poor neighborhood. Some days I didn’t even had money to get into a bus, or I didn’t know I was eating at night. So, that was so crazy and now that I’m here living a dream pretty much, it’s just, I have nothing but a feeling of being grateful for everything ahead and then when I came here, when I did my tryout with WWE I was 20 years old with no English, no money, nothing and then I got released. I didn’t know what I was doing. I was like, okay, now what I’m going to do? Am I going back to Brazil? I had no plan. I found myself lost. And then out of nowhere, I got this great opportunity. And then it changed my life for the better. I’m literally living my best life right now. I’m so grateful for Tony, AEW and everybody in backstage. Everybody’s been helping me a lot, Dustin Rhodes all the girls, it’s a family. And then it’s my third pay-per-view, but that’s my first singles match in a pay-per-view. My first pay-per-view ever was Wrestlemania. My second, All Out, all [in] battle royals. Now, I’m finally having a title shot in a pay-per-view. So full gear, I’m just… I can’t believe it yet, but I’m just grateful for it.”

On what fans can expect from her match with Baker: “” Yeah, no doubt that she’s doing a great job. Excellent job. She’s one of the best we have right now. And I just appreciate that I’m having the opportunity to work with her, to beat her ass because that’s what I’m doing. She’s good, but I know that I work hard since I’m seven years old. I started in martial arts. I was seven years old and I’m ready for this. She’s good, but I’m better. That’s what it is. I’m ready to kick her ass and take the title.”

On the AEW TBS Championship: “It’s incredible because we all deserve it. Those things that we have, they all being, helping us a lot. And the women’s division growed so fast here. We are doing our best and we deserve that. When I heard about it, I was super happy because it’s more opportunity for all “the girls and we are doing great. We are doing our best to represent the company.”