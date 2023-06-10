wrestling / News
Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara Reveal Name & Gender of Baby
June 10, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara made the announcement at AEW Double or Nothing that they are expecting their first child. The two have now posted a video which reveals they are having a girl. They picked the name Luna.
The video also features Chris Jericho, Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa who try to guess what the baby will be.
#GIRLDAD ❤️ 🎀 LETS GO!!
pic.twitter.com/5xS7QAMZ6z
— Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) June 10, 2023
