wrestling / News

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara Reveal Name & Gender of Baby

June 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tay Melo Sammy Guevara AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara made the announcement at AEW Double or Nothing that they are expecting their first child. The two have now posted a video which reveals they are having a girl. They picked the name Luna.

The video also features Chris Jericho, Anna Jay, Thunder Rosa who try to guess what the baby will be.

Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Joseph Lee

