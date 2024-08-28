Tay Melo Says She’s Cleared To Return To the Ring

Tay Melo is cleared to make her return to the ring. Melo revealed during Sammy Guevara’s AEW All In vlog that she is cleared to return to action.

When Guevara asked if her return to the ring might come soon, Melo said (per Fightful), “You gotta call Tony Khan and ask him because I don’t know about that. I’m cleared, though. I’m cleared. Mama is cleared. Just got cleared.”

Melo last competed in March of 2023, with her last AEW match taking place in January of that year. She and Guevara had their first child in November.