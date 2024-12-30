wrestling / News

Tay Melo Confirmed For STARDOM New Year Dream, Will Team With Mina Shirakawa

December 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
STARDOM Image Credit: STARDOM

As previously reported, Tay Melo announced that she will return to the ring on January 3 for STARDOM’s New Year Dream 2025 event. STARDOM has now confirmed the match will take place. Melo will team with Mina Shirakawa against Athena and Thekla. This will be Melo’s first match since March 2023. She gave birth to a baby girl in November of last year and started training for a return in August.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

STARDOM, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading