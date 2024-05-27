wrestling / News

Tay Melo Hasn’t Been Cleared Yet, Says It Will Be Months From Now

May 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In posts on Twitter, Tay Melo revealed that she’s currently still unable to take bumps and won’t be cleared for a couple of months. Melo hasn’t wrestled on AEW TV since March of 2023 and announced she was pregnant at last year’s Double or Nothing. She gave birth to a baby girl back in November.

She wrote: “I had a dream I was taking my first bump after baby. not fun lol I’m not allowed to bump yet tho. A couple more months until I’m cleared.

