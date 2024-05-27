Tay Melo Hasn’t Been Cleared Yet, Says It Will Be Months From Now

In posts on Twitter, Tay Melo revealed that she’s currently still unable to take bumps and won’t be cleared for a couple of months. Melo hasn’t wrestled on AEW TV since March of 2023 and announced she was pregnant at last year’s Double or Nothing. She gave birth to a baby girl back in November.

She wrote: “I had a dream I was taking my first bump after baby. not fun lol I’m not allowed to bump yet tho. A couple more months until I’m cleared.”

I had a dream I was taking my first bump after baby 🤣🤣 not fun lol I’m not allowed to bump yet tho 🤦‍♀️ — TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) May 24, 2024