Tay Melo on Having a Thumbtack Stuck in Her Head Following Street Fight

– During a recent interview with Elite POV, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara revealed that Melo had a thumbtack pulled out of her head after her recent Street Fight teaming with Anna Jay against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sammy Guevara on her recent street fight: “So we had to rush, after the Street Fight, straight to the airport because we had a red eye. On the flight, Tay’s like, ‘Oh, my braids are so tight, it feels like something is stabbing me.’ Then, she’s trying to take out her braids, and then she takes a thumbtack out of her head. On the plane, she took a thumbtack out of her head.”

Tay Melo on thinking it was her braid being too tight: “It was hurting so much, and I thought it was my braid, and I was like, ‘Oh, no. I know what it was. It was all the way in, and I had such a bad headache, and I had blood in my hair because I had no time to wash my hair. I took a shower at the arena, but I had no time to wash my hair because it takes a long time, so I just did a little crazy thing and went to the airport with blood in my hair.”

Melo on enjoying working the Street Fight match: “I love it. I feel like I didn’t know what to expect after the first [Street Fight]. I told Sammy, I feel like I found myself [by competing in Street Fights]. I don’t get as nervous for a Street Fight as I do for a normal match. It’s crazy. It’s like my blood’s going. I want to be there more than anything. I want to keep going. I want more time. I want to do more crazy things. I don’t really think about what can go wrong. I come up with so many ideas for those types of matches. The finish [of the most recent Street Fight] was our idea. I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do this. Help me get there.’ I just love it. I really feel I found myself in those types of matches, and I’m telling you, I want to do one every month.”