Tay Melo on Her Recent Name Change and Rebranding Herself in AEW

– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, AEW star Tay Melo discussed her recent name change from Tay Conti, rebranding herself, and eventually returning to the title picture. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tay Melo on her recent name change: “Short term I just changed my last, which is like a restart for me. Everybody knows that was my ex’s last name. I got married but I never really had a wedding. I never had a wedding. I had pictures in Brazil because I was modeling. So I just took some pictures back in Brazil with my ex because the model that I was supposed to do the photoshoot with got sick. I have never had a wedding before… I never changed my name legally, I just put his name on my work name, so I was like ‘well it doesn’t make sense to have his name, I gotta change it,’ so I put my real last name.”

Melo on her goals in AEW: “My short-term goal right now is putting my new name out there and trying to rebrand myself. I want to go back of course for the main title picture, but more than that I want to keep learning and growing. Keep working with people that bring so much to the table. I wanna work with Toni Storm, I wanna work Shida again, I wanna work Thunder Rosa, I wanna work Britt again, Britt was one of my favorite matches, she brings so much when she’s on the mic. She’s a beast on the mic. I wanna learn, I think that’s my main goal all the time. I want to do my best and keep growing.”