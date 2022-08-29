Tay Melo On Not Wrestling As Often, Thinks Tony Khan Does A Good Job Keeping Her On TV

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Tay Melo spoke about not wrestling as often in AEW as she used to, but why she still thinks Tony Khan does a good job booking her.

She sad: “There’s one thing that Tony does really well. It’s like, trying to keep people on TV. We just have three hours on TV a week, and we have like an entire roster. It’s crazy – it’s not enough time, you know, but I feel Tony does a really good job trying to keep everybody there. It’s a circle – sometimes it’s going to be your time and sometimes it’s going to be someone else’s moment. I’m super grateful because, in 2021, I was having a great time. I was on almost every pay-per-view. I feel like that was my opportunity to grow, and I took it really well. But right now, it’s somebody else’s moment, and that is okay because I’m not sitting in catering [and] doing nothing. Tony found a way to keep me on TV, which I appreciate so much. I know I’m not involved in title matches or crazy storylines, but it’s not my moment. Other people need opportunities, too. And for him [Tony] to think about me, and try to keep me on TV even when I’m supposed to be on my lows, is really special. So, I took my opportunity and I’m doing my best with [Chris] Jericho, working and learning from him, and being involved in storylines where I’m not the main person — but my face and name are still out there.“