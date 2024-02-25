wrestling / News
Tay Melo Praises The Hard Work of Sammy Guevara
In a post on Twitter, Tay Melo praised her husband, Sammy Guevara, for how much work he was putting into his career for his family.
She wrote: “Sammy didn’t sleep well for the last 4 days. He didn’t go home since Wednesday. He is a hustler, he is going to airport at 4am and he will do it again tomorrow to meet me for a signing. His last name should be “hard work”. He does it all and still find time to be the best husband and dad !!! I’m so proud of you @sammyguevara and I’ll forever put you over bc you fucking deserve it !!! The best EVER”
— TAYNARA MELO GUEVARA (@taymelo) February 25, 2024
