Tay Melo Reflects On Career So Far, Thanks WWE and AEW

In a post on Twitter, Tay Melo reflected on her career so far and thanked both WWE and AEW for what they’ve done for her.

She wrote: “I’m grateful for every opportunity I had in life. Thank you WWE to find me in 🇧🇷 and offer me a future that I could never imagine I would have. Thank you AEW for giving me a second chance, to show me that things were not done & I was just in the beginning. Thank you PRO WRESTLING.”