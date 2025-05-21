– Speaking to GLOBO.com, AEW wrestler Tay Melo said she was asked by AEW to prepare to return to the ring for an upcoming event. Melo is hoping that event will be this weekend at Double or Nothing, where she made her last AEW TV appearance two years ago, announcing her pregnancy with her husband, AEW’s Sammy Guevara.

Noting she marked her calendar on Sunday, May 25, Tay Melo stated (h/t Fightful for the translation) “That day will be Double or Nothing.” She continued, “It was the event where I announced Luna, and it will have been two years since that moment. Since it’s a new company, I’m the first wrestler to have a baby. It would be a very special date. I’m looking forward to it.”

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is scheduled for that date at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Melo’s husband, Sammy Guevara, is scheduled for action at this Sunday’s pay-per-view. He will team with Dustin Rhodes against The Hurt Syndicate.

Tay Melo did return to the ring earlier this year, teaming with Mina Shirakawa against Athena and Thekla at the STARDOM New Year Dream event in Tokyo, Japan on January 3. She last wrestled in AEW in a January 2023 edition of Rampage.