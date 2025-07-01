– As noted, AEW is rumored to have made women’s tag team titles, which are supposedly ready to go. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Tay Melo, who teams with Anna Jay as the “TayJay” duo, discussed the possibility.

Tay Melo stated (via Fightful), “I don’t know much, but I am so happy, I’ve been reading about the tag titles. So maybe it’s in the future, who knows?” She continued, “TayJay is here and we’re waiting for it. We have been working together since day one, so it’s a dream for us, you know? If it happens, we’re here and we’re coming for it.”

It’s said that the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles were made last year, and that they’re currently sitting on the shelf. AEW has not yet announced the start of Women’s Tag Team Championships or a women’s tag team division.