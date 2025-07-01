wrestling / News
Tay Melo Says TayJay Are Coming for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles If They Happen
– As noted, AEW is rumored to have made women’s tag team titles, which are supposedly ready to go. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Tay Melo, who teams with Anna Jay as the “TayJay” duo, discussed the possibility.
Tay Melo stated (via Fightful), “I don’t know much, but I am so happy, I’ve been reading about the tag titles. So maybe it’s in the future, who knows?” She continued, “TayJay is here and we’re waiting for it. We have been working together since day one, so it’s a dream for us, you know? If it happens, we’re here and we’re coming for it.”
It’s said that the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles were made last year, and that they’re currently sitting on the shelf. AEW has not yet announced the start of Women’s Tag Team Championships or a women’s tag team division.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Nash Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Psychology, Raquel Rodriguez’s Selling
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why He Chose WWE Over Japan & The Crocketts In 1987
- John Cena Opens Up About Having ‘Lost A Step’ In the Ring, Decision To Retire
- Cody Rhodes Recalls Getting Texts From Triple H And Kevin Owens After ROH Title Win