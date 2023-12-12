Tay Melo Shares Photo of Her and Sammy Guevara’s Daughter

– As noted, Sammy Guevara and wife Tay Melo recently welcomed their daughter, Luna. Tay Melo shared a photo of their daughter on social media earlier, writing, “One day I’ll tell y’all everything I had to go through to be here with my little one today. I’m the happiest person alive. Thank you so much Jesus. I’m so grateful for our family and our life.”

Guevara later wrote, “You are amazing ❤️ Thank you for everything you went through.” You can view their posts below:

