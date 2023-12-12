wrestling / News

Tay Melo Shares Photo of Her and Sammy Guevara’s Daughter

December 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Tay Conti Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky Image Credit: AEW

As noted, Sammy Guevara and wife Tay Melo recently welcomed their daughter, Luna. Tay Melo shared a photo of their daughter on social media earlier, writing, “One day I’ll tell y’all everything I had to go through to be here with my little one today. I’m the happiest person alive. Thank you so much Jesus. I’m so grateful for our family and our life.”

Guevara later wrote, “You are amazing ❤️ Thank you for everything you went through.” You can view their posts below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading