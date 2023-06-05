Tay Melo Thought Audience Might Boo Her Pregnancy Announcement At Double or Nothing

In an interview with TMZ, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara spoke about announcing her pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing and how they thought it might get booed. Here are highlights:

Sammy on having a World title match at Double or Nothing: “I was personally more excited for the entrance. I feel like we were like opposite. She was more nervous for me for the match, and I was more nervous, excited for the entrance.”

Sammy on the pregnancy reveal: “I had to snap out of it. I almost started crying. It was just very surreal. Us four young guys, wrestling for the world title and then right before that, going out there and announcing we’re having a baby.”

Tay on how she thought the crowd would react: “It was pretty cool, we didn’t know what to expect, and we talked about it before. I’m like, I don’t know, maybe the crowd is gonna boo, and then we just need to be ready for it because we never know what to expect. They were so excited, which made it so much better. I was about to cry because I was not really expecting the love, so it was really special.”

Sammy on how the crowd reacts to him: “The crowd’s coming back around on me. We were not always the most loved people out there. For them to give us that big reaction. Everyone’s happy, showing us the love. It was just like, overwhelming in a way where I was like, ok, we gotta get back into it.”